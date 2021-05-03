Local colleges return to in-person graduation ceremonies this year

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In-person graduation ceremonies are back for some of our major universities.

Aiken Technical College will host commencement on May 4 at the USCA Convocation Center. The center is located at 2049 Champion Way in Graniteville. The ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

USC Aiken’s commencement ceremony will be held on May 5 at the Aiken High School Stadium. The first ceremony will start at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, USC Columbia will have two days of commencement on May 7 and May 8 at Williams Brice Stadium.

Augusta University will hold its commencement at the Lady A Pavilion at Evans Towne Center Park on May 13. Each college will be assigned to a morning or afternoon session during that day.

UGA will have three days of commencement from May 13 through 15. Each ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m. They will all take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Masks will still be required for the in-person ceremonies.

Augusta Tech and Paine College and will host virtual commencements this spring.

