Advertisement

Kemp sets June 15 elections to replace 2 state House members

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is setting June election dates to replace two Republican state House members who have resigned.

Greg Morris of Vidalia resigned from District 156, which covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties after fellow lawmakers elected him to the state Transportation Board.

Bert Reeves of Marietta resigned from House District 34, which covers parts of central and northern Cobb County, to go to work for Georgia Tech.

Candidates from all parties will run together on the same ballot on June 15. If no one wins a majority, a runoff will be held on July 13. Qualifying will be held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Paul Osborn, 44, is charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
UPDATE: Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in
Several suspect charged in a large street gang arrest effort in 2019, Operation Blue Blitz,...
Multiple suspects plead guilty in 2019 gang bust ‘Operation Blue Blitz’

Latest News

Voters today casted their ballots and determined Briton S. Williams the next mayor of North...
North Augusta mayor-elect, city council members to be sworn in today
Families remember lives of two boaters who went missing
Families remember lives of two boaters who went missing
A Union County, Georgia Sheriff's Office vehicle.
House explosion kills 2 in north Georgia, cause remains unknown
Questions remain on enforcement of some South Carolina mask ordinances.
Remaining local mask mandates may be in final days