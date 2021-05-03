Jury selection to start for two men charged in 2019 murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jury selection will begin for two men charged with multiple counts of murder from a shooting that occurred over a year ago.

The incident occurred on Dec. 15, 2019, near the 200 block of Watkins Street.

The district attorney’s office said in court last year, Demarcus Bright, Marcus Tyler, and a third man, Jermaine Sims were attempting to rob a man for either money or cocaine. Shots were fired and the man who they were trying to rob died at the scene.

Sims was also injured and transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where he also died.

Both Bright and Tyler are facing multiple felony murder charges, along with firearm possession charges.

