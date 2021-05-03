Advertisement

House explosion kills 2 in north Georgia, cause remains unknown

A Union County, Georgia Sheriff's Office vehicle.
A Union County, Georgia Sheriff's Office vehicle.(Source: Union County Georgia Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been killed in a house explosion in north Georgia. Television stations in Georgia and South Carolina say neighbors reported the blast at about 8 a.m.

It happened in Union County, near Blairsville.

A spokesman for the state fire marshal confirmed two deaths in an email to The Associated Press. Weston Burleson said investigators were on the scene. He said the cause of the explosion is not yet known and had no other details.

A South Carolina news outlet said neighbors reported feeling the blast 25 miles away. Union County officials said that the home was destroyed and other homes nearby were damaged.

