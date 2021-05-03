Advertisement

GreenJackets release roster ahead of season debut at SRP Park this week

SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - GreenJackets baseball is just one day away.

The New braves affiliates kick off their season Tuesday against the Columbia Fireflies at SRP Park.

The game starts just after 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com.

There’s also a special 2021 Collectors Rally towel giveaway for the first 2,000 fans in the ballpark.

The GreenJackets also have announced their 2021 roster.

“It has been far too long since we’ve seen the energy of GreenJackets baseball at SRP Park,” GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger stated. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the next group of Atlanta Braves stars here in the CSRA as we kick off this new era.”

Headlining the 2021 GreenJackets: Vaughn Grissom. The 20-year-old is the No. 18 overall prospect in the Atlanta Braves system according to MLB.com. In 2019, the infielder slashed .288/.361/.400 in Rookie ball. He was an 11th round selection by the Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft.

No. 24 overall prospect Tyler Owens brings his mid-90s fastball to SRP Park. The 13th round selection in the 2019 Draft turned heads in his first professional season two years ago. He accumulated 32 strikeouts in 27.1 innings and posted a 4.28 ERA.

Stephen Paolini will be the highest drafted prospect to start the season in North Augusta. The fifth round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft is listed as the No. 29 overall prospect in the Braves system. Paolini was drafted out of high school and has been praised for his speed and power from the left-hand side of the plate. He can play all three outfield positions.

A few local names also fill out the roster. Brent Burgess grew up in Lithonia, Ga., and signed as a free agent with the Braves in 2019. He played his college baseball at Georgia Gwinnett College. Burgess had an ERA of 1.46 in eight games during his 2019 Rookie ball debut.

Georgia Bulldog fans remember the gritty play of Cam Shepherd. The everyday shortstop for four seasons in Athens signed with the Braves last summer and begins his professional career in North Augusta.

A lifelong Braves fan and infielder from Columbus State University, Bryson Horne, will make his professional debut with the GreenJackets.

