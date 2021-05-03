Advertisement

Georgia governor to sign adoption, street racing bills and more into law Monday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Louisville
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Louisville
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - A number of new laws are set to hit the Georgia books on Monday.

Gov. Brian Kemp is signing a number of bills into law on Monday.

At 1 p.m., Kemp will be signing a number of bills related to adoption in the Peach State.

Here’s what he’ll be signing at 1 p.m.:

HB 154:

This bill will continue the state’s commitment to being an adoption-friendly state by proposing necessary changes to state adoption laws that will ease the burden of adoption on adoptive parents.

SB 28:

This bill is a collection of proposals to address issues that have arisen in the years following a revision to Georgia’s juvenile code. This bill will also clarify and adjust training requirements for juvenile court intake officers, expand the tools available to juvenile courts to respond to the safety needs of children without causing trauma.

SB 107:

This bill will grant tuition and fee waivers for Georgia’s eligible foster and adopted students at the state’s postsecondary institutions. This bill will also provide in-state tuition for qualifying homeless students.

HB 562:

This bill will protect DFCS case managers by putting them in the group of people that a warrant can only be issued by a probate judge, state court judge, or superior court judge. This law puts them in line with teachers and law enforcement officers.

SB 20:

This bill will add three positions to the Child Advocate Advisory Committee.

HB 548:

This bill will strengthen agency cross collaborations to ensure all stakeholders involved in children and family welfare are fully informed of the state of the child’s current proceeding.

At 3 p.m., Kemp will be signing a bill on street racing legislation.

Here’s what that bill means:

HB 534:

This bill will prohibit the organization and participation in street racing, drag laying or other related activities. The bill will also expand what could be considered reckless and dangerous driving and outline the penalties for habitual offenders.

