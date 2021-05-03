Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport and Gold Cross EMS are partnering to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this month.

Gold Cross will set up a vaccine clinic in Hanger 2 at the airport, located at 1501 Aviation Way, on May 17

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed free of charge on a first come first serve basis from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

Appointments are not required and vaccines will be distributed on a first come first served basis, while supplies last. There will be no charge for the vaccines.

Second doses of the vaccine will be offered on June 14 at Augusta Regional Airport. Additional details will be announced closer to that date.

Airports across the nation faced hardships throughout 2020 and into 2021 as travel hesitancy increased due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“The Augusta Regional Airport is truly honored to play a small part by hosting this vaccination site,” Herbert L. Judon Jr., airport executive director, said. “We recognize that our role is not only to provide Aviation resources, but also one of service to our citizens. On a selfish note, the sooner we get people vaccinated, the sooner they can resume travel.”

For more information on the vaccination event, call Gold Cross at (706)434-4000.

