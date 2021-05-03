Falcons pick up fifth-year option for WR Calvin Ridley

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons have picked up receiver Calvin Ridley’s fifth-year option, meaning he will make $11.1 million in 2022 and be in line for a long-term deal. The Falcons made the expected move on the deadline for teams to announce their decision on first-round picks from the 2018 draft.

Ridley had 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He stepped into a lead role with Julio Jones enduring an injury- plagued year. The team had no announcement on the option for tight end Hayden Hurst, presumably meaning he will become a free agent after the upcoming season.

