Doctors Hospital relaxes visitor policies as COVID-19 danger declines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As local vaccination rates increase and COVID cases continue to decline, Doctors Hospital is updating its visitor policies beginning today.

Here are the highlights:

Families and other partners in care are welcome between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. All visitors must be 18 years or older.

Visiting hours in special care areas (burn unit, pediatrics, emergency room and women’s center) are posted on the units and may be restricted due to treatments and special needs of the patients. See unit-specific policies for these areas. Any deviation from visiting hours shall be discussed with the charge nurse/supervisor to assure patient rights, wishes, and clinical care are not compromised.

Every effort shall be made to report any change in condition of the patient to the designated family liaison immediately.

Nursing and medical staff reserve the right to restrict/limit visitor access to patients.

Except under extenuating circumstances, visitors should be limited to two per patient at any given time to promote a healing environment.

Visitors who screen positive for COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed into the facility. Exceptions can be granted by the house supervisor for extraordinary needs (e.g. dying patient, visitor being deployed, etc.) No exceptions will be granted for high-risk areas such as neonatal intensive-care unit or other areas with high-risk patients.

Visitors who will be remaining in the facility after 9 p.m. will need to obtain a visitor pass at the security desk at the hospital emergency room entrance.