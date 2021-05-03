Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

First Alert Weather Day Issued Today for Strong to Severe Afternoon Storms
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers will fizzle out between 7am and Noon with the greatest threat for showers and thunderstorms coming in the afternoon and evening hours. There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for central and northern counties today. Most of the CSRA is under a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather.

We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for central and northern counties in the CSRA due to this risk. Thunderstorms that do form will have the potential to create gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly small hail. Afternoon temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll see a break from the showers as we go through tonight into early Tuesday Morning, but another round of showers and storms will be possible as we head into Tuesday afternoon. Some of our northwestern counties are currently included under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.

Temperatures will be well above average with afternoon highs near 90°. The risk for storms will continue through the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday evening as a cold front finally moves through the region. Rain totals through Wednesday night look to range from 1-2 inches across most of the viewing area with higher amounts between 2-3 inches for our northwestern counites.

Rain totals through Thursday.
Drier weather returns for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. Temperatures by Thursday will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

