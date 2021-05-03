Daily forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for all of the CSRA today. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 7 PM Monday. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.

Conditions will be favorable for tornadoes to develop this afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

We’ve issued a First Alert Weather Day for the entire CSRA due to this risk. Thunderstorms that do form will have the potential to create an isolated tornado, gusty winds, large hail.

Weather Alert Day (WRDW)

Severe Outlook (WRDW)

We’ll see a break from the showers as we go through tonight into early Tuesday Morning, but another round of showers and storms will be possible as we head into Tuesday afternoon. There is a FIRST ALERT for another round of potential severe storms Tuesday. Most of the CSRA is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5), mainly for the threat of strong straight line winds and isolated tornadoes. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

A few showers and storms look to remain possible Wednesday, but the threat does look lower for severe storms. A cold front will be moving through during the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Drier weather returns for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. Temperatures by Thursday will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies should be continuing Friday into Saturday.

