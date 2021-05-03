CSRA under tornado watch until later this evening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA and surrounding counties are currently under a tornado watch until later this evening.

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 1:25 p.m. and says it will last until 7 p.m.

Authorities are warning those under the alerted areas should watch out for possible hail and strong winds. Stay up to date with weather alerts from News 12.

The following Georgia Counties included in the tornado watch:

Columbia,

Elbert

Lincoln

McDuffie

Richmond

The following South Carolina counties included in the tornado watch:

Abbeville

Aiken

Bamberg

Barnwell

Calhoun

Chester

Chesterfield

Clarendon

Edgefield

Fairfield

Greenwood

Kershaw

Lancaster

Laurens

Lee

Lexington

McCormick

Newberry

Orangeburg

Richland

Saluda

Sumter

Union

York

