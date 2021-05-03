Advertisement

CSRA under tornado watch until later this evening

The CSRA and surrounding counties are currently under a tornado watch.
The CSRA and surrounding counties are currently under a tornado watch.
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA and surrounding counties are currently under a tornado watch until later this evening.

The National Weather Service issued the watch at 1:25 p.m. and says it will last until 7 p.m.

Authorities are warning those under the alerted areas should watch out for possible hail and strong winds. Stay up to date with weather alerts from News 12.

The following Georgia Counties included in the tornado watch:

  • Columbia,
  • Elbert
  • Lincoln
  • McDuffie
  • Richmond

The following South Carolina counties included in the tornado watch:

  • Abbeville
  • Aiken
  • Bamberg
  • Barnwell
  • Calhoun
  • Chester
  • Chesterfield
  • Clarendon
  • Edgefield
  • Fairfield
  • Greenwood
  • Kershaw
  • Lancaster
  • Laurens
  • Lee
  • Lexington
  • McCormick
  • Newberry
  • Orangeburg
  • Richland
  • Saluda
  • Sumter
  • Union
  • York

