COVID-19 roundup: Georgia starts week under relaxed rules as vaccine options open up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia has begun its first week under newly relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for businesses.

Gov. Brian Kemp says the state’s efforts to control COVID-19 have been successful even as its vaccination rate lags and federal officials continue to warn that the infection rates remain relatively high.

Kemp had imposed mask mandates on many businesses. Except for in the health care sector, he lifted those mandates on Friday.

Kemp says social distancing is now only “strongly encouraged,” not required.

Here are some big changes now in effect:

Table distancing requirements at restaurants and bars are removed.

Mask requirements for workers at those places are removed.

Gyms, salons and other businesses will not have to follow specialized guidelines to be open.

The same goes for live performance venues and movie theaters.

No appointment needed at Sandersville vaccine clinic

Starting today, the state-operated COVID-19 mass-vaccination site in Sandersville will allow drive-ups with no appointment necessary.

It’s also started giving out the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer second doses will be available by appointment, which can be scheduled here.

The Sandersville clinic at the Word of Life Church, 1214 S. Harris St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The clinic along with the other state-operated ones in Georgia, will shut down May 21.

University Hospital schedules free shots at Augusta Tech

University Hospital is offering a free, first- or second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic May 14 for Georgia residents 18 and older.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Augusta Technical College, 3200 Augusta Tech Drive.

People receiving a first dose will need to be able to return on June 11 for their second dose.

You can register for a second dose at the May 14 event if you were unable to attend your second Moderna clinic and got your first dose before April 16.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/university-hospital-covid-vaccine-clinic-phase-georgia-18-tickets-152517539065 .

You are not eligible to participate if:

You have had a fever in the past 24 hours.

You or anyone you live with has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

You have been treated with antibody therapy for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

You have received any vaccinations in the past 14 days.

Also in the news ...

University Hospital in Augusta is seeing a decline in COVID-19 inpatients. As of Monday, it was down to 14 inpatients. The hospital started the weekend with 24 inpatients but discharged 12 and admitted none. The inpatient count is far down from the 92 it had 90 days ago on Feb. 3 during the last big surge in coronavirus infections.

Nearly 1.67 million people were screened at U.S. airport checkpoints on Sunday. That’s the highest number since March of last year, when the pandemic was beginning to explode across the U.S. But Sunday’s airports crowds were still 35% below the corresponding Sunday in 2019.

