Advertisement

Augusta chief judge retires under deal to end investigation

Carl C. Brown Jr.
Carl C. Brown Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Carl C. Brown Jr. is retiring, and official documents confirm it’s under the cloud of an investigation.

His exit is part of a deal to resolve the investigation, according to documents of the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission. He told News 12 his health was a factor, as well.

Brown submitted his resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp in a letter dated April 21. Kemp accepted the resignation April 27.

“I am resigning effective June 30th,” Brown told News 12. “I’m at a season where I need to because of some medical challenges to focus on myself and my family. After 26 years, it’s a good point to do that.”

A commission document states that he was being investigated over a complaint concerning allegations of judicial misconduct, including:

  • “Whether Judge Brown engaged in conduct, actions, and/or appointments regarding employees of the Juvenile Court of the Augusta Judicial Circuit that constituted nepotism and favoritism,” and thus violated the rules.
  • “Whether Judge Brown engaged in conduct and actions regarding the Magistrate Court of Burke County attempting to improperly influence decisions regarding appointments” in violation of the rules.
  • “Whether Judge Brown improperly inserted himself into the plea negotiation process” against the rules.

A consent agreement signed by Brown states that the exit is part of a deal to resolve the investigation.

“Judge Brown has agreed to submit his resignation to Governor Brian Kemp upon signing this consent agreement, the resignation to be effective June 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.,” the consent agreement states.

“Judge Brown hereby agrees that he will immediately relinquish any administrative and/or supervisory duties and involvement with the Juvenile Courts and Magistrate Courts of the counties in the Augusta Judicial Circuit,” the agreement states.

It states that he may upon retirement seek appointment as a senior superior court judge but he agrees he will not seek, request or accept any other elective or appointed judicial office in the future.

Further, he can’t accept or exercise any administrative and/or supervisory duties related to any other court in the circuit, according to the consent decree.

A senior judge is a judge in retired or semi-retired status.

Brown told News 12 that his health factored into the agreement.

“And with respect to all of that, my focus is on getting well and family,” he said.

He said he hopes at some point in the future he can make some additional contributions to society, but doesn’t know yet what those will be.

As for what the job will be between now and June 30, he is still the chief judge. But he just got out of the hospital and is on medical leave.

He will continue performing limited chief judge duties that he can, but duties like sitting in on cases will be handled by other judges.

Once he retires, those cases will be assumed by other judges. He says procedures are in place to deal with situations like this.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Nigel Scott
Suspect sought after overnight shooting injures 1 in Augusta
Hundreds of people gathered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta Saturday. It was all for a...
Vigil held for Clarks Hill drowning victims

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian dies several days after being hit in Aiken County
SRP Park is one of the main drivers of growth in North Augusta. (Source: WRDW)
GreenJackets release roster ahead of season debut at SRP Park this week
In-person graduation ceremonies are back for some of our major universities.
Local colleges return to in-person graduation ceremonies this year
Coronavirus in Georgia.
COVID-19 roundup: Georgia starts week under relaxed rules as vaccine options open up