Aiken Tech holds pinning ceremony for nursing graduates

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Tech celebrated it’s 28 nursing graduates today in a pinning ceremony on campus.

During the pandemic, these students navigated virtual learning, volunteering in vaccination clinics, and handling a lack of in-person experiences due to a lack of available nurses. So, staff and students say to graduate in such a tumultuous time is definitely a big accomplishment.

“They experienced things that other nursing students who graduated in normal circumstances may not have been privy to,” said Dr. Hannah Williams, Dean of the Nursing Department at Aiken Tech.

Philip Harris, Valedictorian of the graduating class, said “When we came into this, none of us were expecting a pandemic to happen. So, just having to learn on the fly, adapt. That’s nursing, really.”

These students earned their associate’s degrees and after passing their exams, will go on to work entry-level nursing positions or continue on to more advanced nursing degrees.

