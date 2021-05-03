Coroner identifies body found in a ditch in Screven County

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man.

On April 29, around 7 p.m., officials say a deceased person was found on Highway 21 about half a mile south of Sylvania. The body was later identified as 61-year-old Thomas Winston.

At this time investigators cannot confirm how long the body has been there or the cause of death.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Georgia State Patrol are handling the investigation.

If you have any information about this case, contact the sheriff’s office at 912-564-2013.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

