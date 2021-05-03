Advertisement

Coroner identifies body found in a ditch in Screven County

By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man.

On April 29, around 7 p.m., officials say a deceased person was found on Highway 21 about half a mile south of Sylvania. The body was later identified as 61-year-old Thomas Winston.

At this time investigators cannot confirm how long the body has been there or the cause of death.

The Screven County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and Georgia State Patrol are handling the investigation.

If you have any information about this case, contact the sheriff’s office at 912-564-2013.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Tire blowout causes scare at Evans Academy Sports
Paul Osborn, 44, is charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
UPDATE: Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in
Hundreds of people gathered at Meadowbrook Park in Augusta Saturday. It was all for a...
Vigil held for Clarks Hill drowning victims

Latest News

Wedding cake
Local lawmaker pushes to set marriage age at 18 in South Carolina
If you recognize this assault suspect, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from...
Suspect sought in assault at Columbia County convenience store
Shooting
Girl dead, 2 teens injured in Atlanta shooting
Suspect
Escaped Georgia inmate remains at-large