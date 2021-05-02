Deputies investigating reports of a shooting at Academy Sports in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatch confirms they are responding to reports of a shooting at Academy Sports in Evans. At this time, they say the shooting has not been confirmed.

Deputies are on the scene and say they have cleared the building and have not found any victims. At this time, there is no suspect information.

The call came in at 3:39 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

