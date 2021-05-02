Advertisement

Deputies investigating reports of a shooting at Academy Sports in Evans

Columbia County dispatch confirms they are responding to reports of a shooting at Academy...
(WRDW/WAGT)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County dispatch confirms they are responding to reports of a shooting at Academy Sports in Evans. At this time, they say the shooting has not been confirmed.

Deputies are on the scene and say they have cleared the building and have not found any victims. At this time, there is no suspect information.

The call came in at 3:39 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

