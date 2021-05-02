Advertisement

Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway

Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and a pedestrian on Riverwatch Parkway near Claussen Road.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man is dead after being struck by a train on Riverwatch Parkway near Claussen Road.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the railroad tracks when a train approached and hit him. The pedestrian was taken to AUMC where he was pronounced dead.

The Richmond County Coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The accident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

