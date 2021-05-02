Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms a man is dead after being struck by a train on Riverwatch Parkway near Claussen Road.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the railroad tracks when a train approached and hit him. The pedestrian was taken to AUMC where he was pronounced dead.

The Richmond County Coroner has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The accident happened at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

