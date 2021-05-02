Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning we saw more clouds in comparison to yesterday with temperatures down in the 50s and upper 40s. More clouds than sun are expected for this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph. There is a chance for a few showers tonight but most of us look to stay dry.

A cloudy, warm, and dry Sunday expected across the CSRA. (WRDW)

Shower chances will be increasing for Monday as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Rain totals look to be less than 0.50″ for most of the area so widespread shower activity isn’t expected. Highs on Monday will be warmer in the upper 80s with breezy conditions with winds between 10-15 mph.

Rain totals look to stay below one inch through Monday evening. (WRDW)

Scattered showers and storms look to remain possible heading into Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will be well above average with afternoon highs near 90°. The risk for storms will continue through the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday evening. Models are still split on the exact timing of the cold front’s arrival so expect some tweaks in the forecast over the next couple of days.

Some models have the front arriving Wednesday afternoon where we would have more instability in the atmosphere which could lead to more storms and possibly some severe weather. If the front were to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday or Wednesday night into early Thursday, the threat of stronger storms and more widespread rain wouldn’t be as great.

Some of our northwestern counties are currently included under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday. We’ll be monitoring and providing the latest information on the forecast for this upcoming week. Keep it here for updates.

Monitoring a low level 1 marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday in the northwestern CSRA. (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.