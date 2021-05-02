Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even with more clouds today we were able to warm into the mid 80s thanks to a southerly flow pulling in warmer air. We’ll stay mostly cloudy through this evening with temperatures staying mild in the upper 60s for tomorrow morning. There is the chance for a few isolated showers in our southern counties tonight but most of us look to stay dry. An increased threat of showers will be possible as you’re heading off to work or school tomorrow morning.

Showers will fizzle out between 8am and noon tomorrow with the greatest threat for showers and thunderstorms coming in the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the CSRA is under a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Severe Outlook for Monday

We’ve issued a First Alert for most of the CSRA due to this risk. Thunderstorms that do form will have the potential to create gusty winds, heavy rain, and possibly small hail. Afternoon temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s.

First Alert issued for Monday & Tuesday afternoon

We’ll see a break from the showers as we go through Monday night into early Tuesday Morning but another round of showers and storms will be possible as we head into Tuesday afternoon. Some of our northwestern counties are currently included under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.

Severe Outlook for Tuesday

Temperatures will be well above average with afternoon highs near 90°. The risk for storms will continue through the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday evening as a cold front finally moves through the region. Rain totals through Wednesday night look to range from 1-2 inches across most of the viewing area with higher amounts between 2-3 inches for our northwestern counites.

Rain totals through Thursday.

Drier weather returns for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. Temperatures by Thursday will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Keep it here for updates.

