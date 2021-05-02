Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Boats and aircraft were still searching around midday for other possible survivors in the water near the Cabrillo National Monument.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Bodies of missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake found
Paul Osborn, 44, is charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
UPDATE: Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in
Several suspect charged in a large street gang arrest effort in 2019, Operation Blue Blitz,...
Multiple suspects plead guilty in 2019 gang bust ‘Operation Blue Blitz’
Brenleigh Kitchens
Many mourn victim ‘who had the biggest heart’ as ex-boyfriend charged with her murder
Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway

Latest News

Deputies investigating reports of a shooting at Academy Sports in Evans
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Richmond County dispatch confirms deputies are on the scene of an accident between a train and...
Man dies after being struck by train on Riverwatch Parkway