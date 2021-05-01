Advertisement

Richmond County School transitions to Learn@Home due to increased COVID-19 activity

(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County School System has transitioned a school to Learn@Home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity at the school.

The school system is committed to ensure the safest environment for its students and staff. As a result, Belair K-8 School will transition to the Learn@Home model beginning Monday, May 3, 2021 and resume face to face instruction on Monday, May 10, 2021. There is no impact to virtual learners.

The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect their school facilities and act in the best interest of their students, teachers, and staff.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenleigh Kitchens
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder as many mourn murder victim ‘who had the biggest heart’
Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The glass door at J.C. Penney remains shattered after a reported burglary
Authorities investigating burglary at anchor store in Augusta Mall
A traffic accident on the state line bridge backed up traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 on...
Crashes clog highways on both ends of Augusta
Several suspect charged in a large street gang arrest effort in 2019, Operation Blue Blitz,...
Multiple suspects charged in 2019 street gang bust ‘Operation Blue Blitz’ enter guilty pleas

Latest News

It’s beginning to look a lot like normal. The dedication concert at the Sharon Jones...
CSRA returning to normalcy as Sharon Jones Amphitheater hosts its first concert
It’s beginning to look a lot like normal. The dedication concert at the Sharon Jones...
Weekend events signal return to normalcy
A South Carolina bill moving through the Senate would allow thousands of DACA recipients and...
S.C. bill could allow DACA recipients and human trafficking victims to obtain occupational licenses
It appears to show an 18-year-old getting punched in the face by a man at the Circle K off...
Viral video of Aiken teen punched at gas station under investigation