Richmond County School transitions to Learn@Home due to increased COVID-19 activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County School System has transitioned a school to Learn@Home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity at the school.

The school system is committed to ensure the safest environment for its students and staff. As a result, Belair K-8 School will transition to the Learn@Home model beginning Monday, May 3, 2021 and resume face to face instruction on Monday, May 10, 2021. There is no impact to virtual learners.

The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect their school facilities and act in the best interest of their students, teachers, and staff.

