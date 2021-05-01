Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Seasonal Saturday with highs near 80. Cloudier Sunday, but staying rain free until Sunday night into Monday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning were cooler in the 50s with some spots dipping into the upper and mid 40s. High pressure will build into the region today bringing sunshine and seasonal temperatures. We should be mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s later in the day. Winds won’t be as breezy as yesterday, out of the southeast less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

A nice and dry weekend in store for the CSRA.
A nice and dry weekend in store for the CSRA.(WRDW)

Sunday morning lows will be back down in the low 50s. More clouds than sun are expected during the day Sunday. Highs later in the afternoon will be warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will turn out of the south between 5-10 mph. Rain looks possible by Sunday night into Monday as an upper level disturbance moves through the region.

A few showers look possible by Monday as a weak upper level disturbance moves through the region. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ for most of the area. Highs on Monday will be hotter in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms look to remain possible heading into Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. Hot highs again Tuesday topping out near 90. Keep it here for updates.

