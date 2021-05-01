Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was a fantastic day to be outdoors with highs reaching 82° in Augusta with sunny skies. This evening we’ll stay mostly clear with temps falling into the 60s by 9 pm, if you have plans to go outdoors tonight you’ll be in great shape.

By tomorrow morning we’ll see more clouds with temperatures down in the low 50s. More clouds than sun are expected during the day Sunday. Highs later in the afternoon will be warmer in the mid 80s. Winds will turn out of the south between 5-10 mph. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday night but most of us look to stay dry.

More clouds on Sunday but we'll see warmer temps and a little more wind.

Shower chances will be increasing for Monday as a weak upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Rain totals look to be less than 0.25″ for most of the area so widespread shower activity isn’t expected. Highs on Monday will be warmer in the upper 80s with breezy conditions with winds between 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms look to remain possible heading into Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures will be well above average with afternoon highs near 90°. The risk for storms will continue through the day on Wednesday and into Wednesday evening. Models are still split on the exact timing of the cold front’s arrival so expect some tweaks in the forecast over the next couple of days. Some models have the front arriving Wednesday afternoon where we would have more instability in the atmosphere which could lead to more storms and possibly some severe weather. If the front were to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday or Wednesday night into early Thursday the threat of stronger storms and more widespread rain wouldn’t be as great. We’ll be keeping an eye on this over the next few days and keep you posted.

Still some uncertainty with the models but the greatest chance for widespread rain and storms looks to be between Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

