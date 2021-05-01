CSRA returning to normalcy as Sharon Jones Amphitheater hosts its first concert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like normal. The dedication concert at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater just wrapped up. And there are a couple of other events this weekend giving us an idea of the progress we’ve made in the pandemic.

“Her reaction will be give me a microphone and let me show you how to do this, there’s no doubt about that *laughs,*” said Ryan Abel, lead singer.

It was a loud night in north Augusta honoring soul legend Sharon Jones in the amphitheater now named in her honor.

“It’s just recognition of a true talent from the city of North Augusta,” said Mayor Pettit.

But this time last year a concert like this wouldn’t have been possible.

“What I really had hoped was to have an all-day music festival, culminating with this concert at night to be basically the first annual spring music festival soul/R&B festival and I think next year it’ll be real. But this is a good start,” said Mayor Pettit.

A good start showing the progress we’ve made. 42.5 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This week the CDC released new guidelines for vaccinated people which include being able to safely attend crowded outdoor events.

But doctors are concerned the progress is slowing down.

Dr. Joshua Wyche, assistant Vice President of Strategic Planning & Pharmacy at AU Health said, “We are definitely seeing a sharp decrease in the numbers that are accessing the vaccine clinic for their first vaccination.”

Dr. Wyche says in Georgia the number of people getting the shot dropped by 43 percent in the last week. So, he’s hoping this drop doesn’t continue. If we hold off on getting vaccinated we’re at greater risk of spreading virus variants and seeing cases rise again.

Ryan Abel lead singer, Ed Turner, and Number Nine said, “We’re all itching to get out to have a good time and you know make a little noise.”

“I think our world referring closer to normal. Outside is much closer than inside,” said Dr. Wyche.

Mayor Pettit says this concert shows the CSRA is coming alive again. He expects more concerts and events to be held in the Sharon Jones Amphitheater very soon.

