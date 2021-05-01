Advertisement

Body of missing boater on Clarks Hill Lake found, crews still searching for second boater

Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.
Today is day 5 of the search for two missing boaters at Clarks Hill Lake.(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - DNR confirms they have found the body of one of the two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake from last weekend.

This morning at approximately 8:02, during a surface search, Georgia Game Wardens located and recovered the body of Eynn Wilson floating in approximately 35 feet of water within the search area.

The body was turned over to the county coroner.

The search is continuing today for Edward Kirk. No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenleigh Kitchens
Many mourn victim ‘who had the biggest heart’ as ex-boyfriend charged with her murder
Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The glass door at J.C. Penney remains shattered after a reported burglary
Authorities investigating burglary at anchor store in Augusta Mall
It appears to show an 18-year-old getting punched in the face by a man at the Circle K off...
UPDATE: Charged with punching Aiken teen, man turns himself in
Several suspect charged in a large street gang arrest effort in 2019, Operation Blue Blitz,...
Multiple suspects plead guilty in 2019 gang bust ‘Operation Blue Blitz’

Latest News

Belair K-8 School transitions to home learning due to COVID-19 activity
It’s beginning to look a lot like normal. The dedication concert at the Sharon Jones...
CSRA returning to normalcy as Sharon Jones Amphitheater hosts its first concert
It’s beginning to look a lot like normal. The dedication concert at the Sharon Jones...
Weekend events signal return to normalcy
A South Carolina bill moving through the Senate would allow thousands of DACA recipients and...
S.C. bill could allow DACA recipients and human trafficking victims to obtain occupational licenses