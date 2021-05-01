Body of missing boater on Clarks Hill Lake found, crews still searching for second boater

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - DNR confirms they have found the body of one of the two missing boaters on Clarks Hill Lake from last weekend.

This morning at approximately 8:02, during a surface search, Georgia Game Wardens located and recovered the body of Eynn Wilson floating in approximately 35 feet of water within the search area.

The body was turned over to the county coroner.

The search is continuing today for Edward Kirk. No additional information is available at this time.

