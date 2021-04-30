Viral video of Aiken teen punched at gas station under investigation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re asking questions about this video making the rounds on social media. It appears to show an 18-year-old getting punched in the face by a man at the Circle K off Whiskey Road in Aiken.

The man who threw the punch is now facing assault and battery charges. The situation is currently under investigation.

What caused the fight? Unfortunately, the description on the incident report made by Aiken Public Safety is only five sentences long and leaves a lot of questions. It looks more like a boxing ring than a gas station.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe that a grown person took it to that level. Over a truck,” said Mollie Colburn, a parent of a witness.

She believes this all started over a squatted truck.

“But this has been like an ongoing issue. It’s like a daily thing for anybody that drives a squatted truck they get harassed by grown men,” said Colburn.

She says the man shouted insults at the teenagers over their trucks, they exchanged words, and then this happened. The incident report does not shed much light on what police believe happened. But it did indicate they believed the two were mutually combative basically meaning they were both in the wrong.

“The man clearly walked up to Amir and swung on him. Point blank, there’s all there is to it,” said Colburn.

The 18-year-old in the video did not press charges last night but Aiken Public Safety says he changed his mind this morning. Now the man in the video has warrants out for his arrest.

“So, the cops were called, initially there wasn’t a lot being done about it. But Aiken public safety has stepped up and they’re looking into it so hopefully, something will be done about it soon,” said Colburn

Now parents hope people will act more kindly when their kids are out around town.

“But it should have never. It could have gotten a lot worse. And that’s what I basically wanna tell all these grown people in Aiken. It’s getting out of hand, it’s going too far, and it could have been a lot worse yesterday,” said Colburn.

The man who threw the punch in the video now faces a third-degree assault charge as well as a charge for breaching the peace.

Aiken Public Safety says the man has not turned himself in and while the department says both people in the video were deemed mutually combative last night no charges are being brought against the 18-year-old at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.