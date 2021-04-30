Advertisement

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
Brenleigh Kitchens
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder as many mourn murder victim ‘who had the biggest heart’
Woman shot in the face off Aintree Road east of Hephzibah

Latest News

How to send an e-card to a Richmond County teacher
A traffic accident on the state line bridge backed up traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 on...
Crashes clog highways on both ends of Augusta
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million