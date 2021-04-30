Crashes clog highways on both ends of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents caused problems on the north and south ends of Augusta on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up at eastbound Interstate 20 near the state line as rush hour approached Friday afternoon.

Despite the slow traffic, all lanes were open as of 4:45 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Injuries were reported in the crash, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

Meanwhile, another wreck around the same time on Bobby Jones Expressway backed up traffic on that end of Augusta.

The the two far westbound lanes were closed at Wrightsboro Road, according to dispatchers.

The crash on Bobby Jones happened not far from where a crash on Thursday shut down parts of Bobby Jones Expressway for hours . A tractor-trailer caught fire and spilled its load of wood chips.

