Advertisement

Crashes clog highways on both ends of Augusta

A traffic accident on the state line bridge backed up traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 on...
A traffic accident on the state line bridge backed up traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 on Friday afternoon.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents caused problems on the north and south ends of Augusta on Friday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up at eastbound Interstate 20 near the state line as rush hour approached Friday afternoon.

Despite the slow traffic, all lanes were open as of 4:45 p.m., according to dispatchers.

Injuries were reported in the crash, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

Meanwhile, another wreck around the same time on Bobby Jones Expressway backed up traffic on that end of Augusta.

The the two far westbound lanes were closed at Wrightsboro Road, according to dispatchers.

The crash on Bobby Jones happened not far from where a crash on Thursday shut down parts of Bobby Jones Expressway for hours. A tractor-trailer caught fire and spilled its load of wood chips.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
Brenleigh Kitchens
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder as many mourn murder victim ‘who had the biggest heart’
Woman shot in the face off Aintree Road east of Hephzibah

Latest News

How to send an e-card to a Richmond County teacher
A mass vaccination site has opened in Sandersville
CSRA COVID-19 roundup: Sandersville vaccine site drops need for appointments
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
All of South Carolina under a red-flag fire alert as burn ban looms for Georgia
Attorneys with the nonprofit said they are assisting clients with various unemployment...
Edgefield County woman charged with embezzling $5,500 from hospital board