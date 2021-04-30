Advertisement

S.C. State House roundup: Budget takes another step toward reality

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.
The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have approved the state’s $10 billion budget for next fiscal year. They spent budget week talking more about social issues important to conservative members than how the state should spend its money.

The state has nearly $1.7 billion to spend in the budget starting July 1 thanks to the economy not crashing as badly as predicted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate is spending the extra money on a 2% raise for all state employees and a $1,000 raise for teachers.

They also are funding dozens of projects from a $100 million repair fund for poorer school districts to a $60,000 hearse for a veterans cemetery.

Senators look at adding no-resuscitate rights for parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A panel of South Carolina senators has approved a bill giving parents the ability to request do-not-resuscitate orders for terminally ill children.

Emergency responders are prohibited from honoring such requests for people under the age of 18 under current state law. The Senate Medical Affairs committee on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of the bill that would let parents and guardians request or revoke the orders.

Proponents of the bill say it will extend the right of parents to choose what medical care their terminally ill children should receive. The legislation now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

