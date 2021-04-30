Saving Suzuki Strings of Augusta after 40 years of teaching kids music

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business has been teaching young kids in the CSRA to play their favorite instruments for over 40 years.

And just like everything else, Suzuki Strings of Augusta has been struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic. They’re surviving on a shoestring budget, that’s hanging on to its last thread.

“I have to be careful. Very, very careful,” Amelia Lipham said. “I’m thinking... I’m trying to think about the song.”

For the four-year-old it’s all about staying in tune. She is just one of many students who participate in the lessons at Suzuki Strings of Augusta.

Her mom, Mary, says it’s groups like this that really give kids a community.

“I think it would be very difficult for kids to become violinist or cellist violist without programs like this,” Lipham said.

But after operating for more than 40 years, Executive Director Gwen Jenkins says they’re at the end of their ropes.

“It’s very scary to think that we are not sure how to keep things going,” she said. “The bulk of what supports our group and the work that we do is membership dues.”

She says even though they found ways to continue lessons during the pandemic, memberships declined and they took a hard hit financially.

“Knowing that we haven’t been able to figure out a way to fairly charge people for the group just knowing that some families would feel comfortable some would not... There is a fear that we would not be able to sustain,” she said.

That’s why they are asking for help to keep them above waters, giving students like amelia a place to learn, grow and play.

“Seeing community support would mean everything right now,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins tells us they don’t have a permanent space for lessons so they rent out places which have been difficult in the past year.

If you want to help Suzuki Strings of Augusta, you can contribute to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.