Plans move ahead to build new elementary and middle school in Belvedere

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are two new schools coming to Aiken County. The board of education moving ahead with its plans to build a new elementary and middle school in the Belvedere/Clearwater area.

The district says growth in the western portion of Aiken County has far exceeded their projections. Because of that, they have had to split the project into two phases and increase the budget. What was originally planned as a middle school housing 350 students will now need to hold 750 to make the project worthwhile.

“The projections that we had for building the school previously simply would not have met the need that will be there once the school is actually completed,” said Mike Rosier from the Aiken County School District.

The Highland Springs schools were originally voted on through a bond referendum in 2018. The projected cost for an attached middle and elementary school was $32 million. But the district is now learning with major growth comes a major price tag.

“The cost of construction has gone up and we did not appropriate a sufficient amount of money to meet the current building costs,” said Dr. John Bradley, Chairman of the Aiken County School Board.

To accommodate increased costs, the project has been broken into phases. Phase one of the project includes the middle school and parts of the elementary school. It now comes in at nearly $51 million. Phase two finishes up the elementary school and it is expected to cost more than $19 million. This gives the district a grand total of nearly $71 million dollars.

“This will be able to relieve some of that pressure, especially in middle school. That’s why we chose the middle school build first over the elementary school. In that particular area, the need for seats in middle school is really great right now,” said Dr. Bradley.

Rosier says the extra money will come from the district’s cyclical funds that’s put aside for maintenance jobs. The project has been years in the making and the road has been bumpy, but the district is ready to move forward. The district says work on phase one will hopefully start this summer or early fall and be done at the end of 2022.

