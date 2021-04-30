Advertisement

Panthers select CB Horn with No. 8 pick in the NFL draft

South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu...
South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn (1) celebrates an interception with Israel Mukuamu (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Carolina Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn from South Carolina with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Panthers passed on quarterback Justin Fields to help upgrade their defense. Horn was the first defensive player selected. Carolina spent all seven picks on defensive players last year. Horn appeared in 30 games for the Gamecocks and had 101 tackles and two interceptions.

He fills a need for the Panthers, who struggled in pass defense a year ago.

