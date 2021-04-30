Advertisement

Packers stay committed to Rodgers amid report QB wants out

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has reiterated that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report that the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.

ESPN reported Thursday in the hours leading up to the NFL draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team that ``we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.’'

