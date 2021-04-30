Advertisement

North Augusta man charged with making bomb threat in Aiken

Forest Ward Smith
Forest Ward Smith(ADPS)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man was charged this week for threatening to bomb a bus in Aiken.

Forest Ward Smith, 62, of North Augusta was charged on Thursday with making a bomb threat or convey false information about a bomb threat, according to arrest records.

On Wednesday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the Aiken Council of Aging, located at 159 Morgan Street NW in Aiken, in reference to a bomb threat, an incident report states.

Authorities spoke to a witness who reportedly took the call from the suspect of the bomb threat around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect asked the witness if she is white or Black. When the witness responded she is white, the suspect then used a racial slur and threatened to bomb one of the center’s buses.

“The suspect then stated, ‘I hate ------- and I’m gonna put a bomb on your Best Friend Express bus tomorrow,” the incident report reads.

Best Friend Express is Aiken County’s public transit service, according to its website. The green and white buses operate throughout 170 miles of the Aiken urbanized area every Monday through Friday.

The suspect reportedly then hung up the phone. The facility said the call was similar to a call placed earlier that morning which was racially motivated but did not include a bomb threat.

Authorities quickly alerted different routes of the Best Friends Express and checked all buses at the Aiken Aging Center’s bus station with a bomb dog.

Officers were able to locate information from the phone number the call came from and discovered it was based in North Augusta. Smith was later identified to be the caller and was charged.

Smith is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
Woman shot in the face off Aintree Road east of Hephzibah
Trenton man killed in Aiken County crash on I-20

Latest News

Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
All of South Carolina placed under a red-flag fire alert
Restaurants across South Carolina have been allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity since...
S.C. restaurant inspections largely stay virtual dur to COVID-19 risks
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon called a meeting for next week where city council members will consider...
Aiken City Council to consider rescinding mask ordinance
South Carolina hotels are bracing for a busy summer, but the lasting impact of the pandemic has...
S.C. hotels see promising season, but need more staff to match tourism