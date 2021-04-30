Advertisement

Multiple suspects charged in 2019 street gang bust ‘Operation Blue Blitz’ enter guilty pleas

Several suspect charged in a large street gang arrest effort in 2019, Operation Blue Blitz,
Several suspect charged in a large street gang arrest effort in 2019, Operation Blue Blitz, entered guilty pleas on Friday.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several suspects charged in 2019 with affiliation with an Augusta street gang pleaded guilty today.

The large, street gang arrest effort, referred to as “Operation Blue Blitz,” saw 180 indictments against 22 suspects accused of having membership in the Rolling 60′s.

Then district attorney Natalie Paine described the gang as having “nationwide reach” and that the street gang started showing up in the Augusta-Richmond County area in late 2015. The gang was reportedly responsible for multiple armed robberies, aggravated assaults, fraudulent activity, drug and weapons violations that occurred in several counties in Georgia.

This afternoon, the following 12 suspects came before Judge Daniel J. Craig at the Augusta Judicial Center and entered guilty pleas:

  • Devante Harper: Pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act. Sentenced to five years of probation.
  • Jacques Perry: Pleaded guilty to violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act. Sentenced to five-year period of confinement.
  • Terral Keith: Pleaded guilty to violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act. Sentenced to five years of probation.
  • Michael Paschal-Lovet: Pleaded guilty to violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act. Sentenced to five years of probation.
  • Leroy Jenkins: Pleaded guilty to violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act. Sentenced to five years of probation.
  • Alexander Givens: Pleaded guilty to terroristic threats. Sentenced to five years of probation.
  • Damen Rainey: Pleaded guilty to armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sentenced to 20 years, 10 years to be served in confinement and 10 years of probation.
  • Davian Rowan: Pleaded guilty to violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act and theft by taking. Sentenced to 10 years of probation.
  • Gevorcee Hales: Pleaded guilty to violation of street gang to violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act and theft by taking. Sentenced to 10 years of probation.
  • Antonio Robinson: Pleaded guilty to armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Sentenced to 20 years, 10 to be served in confinement and 10 years of probation.
  • Michael Troup: Pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and acts and violation of street gang to violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act. Sentenced to 10 years of probation.
  • Anzyon Perry: Pleaded guilty to terroristic threats and acts. Sentenced to five years of probation.
