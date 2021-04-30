Advertisement

More photos released as Aiken cops seeks clues in crime spree

By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released additional photos in its quest for the public to help identify possible suspects in a string of crimes.

On Saturday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to two larcenies at both Dunkin Donuts locations in Aiken as well as strong-arm robberies at Subway, 804 E. Pine Log Road, and Palm Beach Tan, 762 Silver Bluff Road.

All of the incidents involved the same two suspects.

Both are males between the ages of 40 and 60 years who used a silver Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu or Impala.

Authorities released these sets of photos Thursday and Friday:

If you can help solve these crimes, call 803-293-7863.
If you can help solve these crimes, call 803-293-7863.
If you can help solve these crimes, call 803-293-7863.
If you can help solve these crimes, call 803-293-7863.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-293-7863 or submit a tip to CRIME STOPPERS by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
Woman shot in the face off Aintree Road east of Hephzibah
Trenton man killed in Aiken County crash on I-20

Latest News

Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
All of South Carolina under a red-flag fire alert as burn ban looms for Georgia
Attorneys with the nonprofit said they are assisting clients with various unemployment...
Edgefield County woman charged with embezzling $5,500 from hospital board
Punch
What led man to punch teen in the face at Aiken Circle K?
Restaurants across South Carolina have been allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity since...
S.C. restaurant inspections largely stay virtual dur to COVID-19 risks