Local leaders weigh in on anti-discrimination ordinance for Augusta businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the three years Santiago has lived in Augusta he says he’s experienced discrimination at businesses first hand. Now there’s an ordinance on the table aimed to prevent that.

Commissioners got the first draft of the Non-Discrimination Ordinance in March, in today’s work session they unpacked the work it’ll take to pass it.

“I think it’s actually overdue,” said Walter Santiago, Augusta resident and business owner. “I’ve seen it and in all ends myself as a minority, myself as a gay man.”

Mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta mayor said, “We don’t have to reinvent it, but rather use those as a framework for what Augusta’s ordinance can be.”

The law would penalize local businesses for treating individuals unfairly and cover more businesses than the existing state and federal law. But passing the law won’t be so easy. Leaders expressed concern over cost and feasibility. The ordinance could require additional staffing in multiple offices, the court system, and hiring mediators.

“One of the models that we’ve consistently seen is having hearing officers who can be on-call, or as needed and having a mediator where necessary. Those things can happen with low to no cost,” said Davis.

But not everyone is on board.

“I don’t know if this right now is a topic that we need to be totally focused on,” said Catherine Smith McKnight, Augusta Commissioner, District 3.

Commissioner McKnight says business owners have told her they’re worried about unfair complaints.

“More people reached out to me, saying that they are opposed of it, than I have had people say ‘yes, we need this,’” said McKnight.

Others say they’re unsure if it’ll actually make a difference.

“As individuals, each one of us has a responsibility to ourselves to not allow someone to treat us a certain type of way,” said Tommesa Mobley, Augusta resident.

Commissioner McKnight says she’d like to see more public input. Mayor Davis feels despite the hurdles this law is needed to protect Augusta’s underserved populations. All city leaders in the work session agree a lot more work needs to be done before this ordinance is voted on.

