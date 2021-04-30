Advertisement

Josh Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ arrested

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County, Arkansas.(Source: Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star, has been arrested and is being held without bond in an Arkansas jail.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County.

Online jail records do not indicate what he’s charged with, but he has a hearing Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old has faced various controversies in the last several years.

In May 2015, Duggar apologized for his “wrongdoing” after a police report revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching underage girls.

The Duggars are known for being devout Christians who don’t believe in practicing birth control and whose children follow strict courtship rules.

Duggar ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife Anna.

Earlier this week, his wife announced that the couple is expecting their seventh child together.

