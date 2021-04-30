Advertisement

Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden commemorated Arbor Day by planting a linden tree on the north lawn of the White House.

She strode out Friday in a skirt and a double-breasted blazer and put three shovelfuls of dirt around the awaiting tree.

“Who doesn’t plant trees in high heels?” she said.

Biden said that the family’s cat would be coming to the White House “pretty soon.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

The first lady told NBC News in an interview broadcast Friday that the younger of the Bidens’ two German shepherds, Major, was being trained for the arrival of the cat. Major has been involved in two biting incidents as President Joe Biden and the first lady have gotten settled into the White House.

“That was part of his training,” she told NBC News. “They took him into a shelter with cats. He did fine.”

The president was asked during the televised interview if the cat was his idea.

“No,” he replied.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
Woman shot in the face off Aintree Road east of Hephzibah
Trenton man killed in Aiken County crash on I-20

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Giuliani probe includes look at move to oust ambassador
Biden hits the road to sell economic plan
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
All of South Carolina placed under a red-flag fire alert
Restaurants across South Carolina have been allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity since...
S.C. restaurant inspections largely stay virtual dur to COVID-19 risks
Forest Ward Smith
North Augusta man charged with making bomb threat in Aiken