James Brown Block Party, other events kick off this weekend in the CSRA

James Brown mural, downtown Augusta
James Brown mural, downtown Augusta(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family as we head into the weekend, there are a lot of events going on across the CSRA. Here’s a look at some.

Tomorrow is the James Brown Birthday Block party. It’s happening downtown with live music plus live art demos. It’s free to attend and you can join the fun from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. right on James Brown Boulevard.

Happening over in Columbia County, there’s a fiesta going on at Evans Town Center Boulevard, presented by REC TEQ Grills and Durty Gurl Grills.

It’s the Cinco Saturday Party, a block party with mariachi bands, dance performances, and pinatas and games. On site, there will be Mexican food vendors, margaritas and beer, Zaxby’s, desserts, and more.

They’ll even have a mechanical bull. The fiesta kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will end at 10 p.m.

Golden Harvest and First Tee Augusta are giving you the chance to put your golf skills to the test while supporting a good cause.

They’re hosting Chip In Fore Kids, a golf skills event for both kids and adults.  It’s at 2 p.m. tomorrow and you do need tickets in advance. You can purchase them by clicking here.

All of the money raised will go towards Golden Harvest Food Banks.

You can also check out the Evans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plaza at Evans Towne Center. You can shop from local producers, artisans, and small businesses. There will also be yoga and music by a local artist.

