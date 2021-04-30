Advertisement

Jaguars open NFL draft, Meyer era by drafting Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence(16) warming up prior to the start of the NCAA football game...
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence(16) warming up prior to the start of the NCAA football game between the Clemson Tigers and Pitt Panthers on November 28, 2020: at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. (Photo by Carl Ackerman)(Carl Ackerman | Carl Ackerman)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars made the easiest and maybe most significant selection in franchise history when they chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Jaguars made the announcement that’s been expected for months official shortly after the start of the draft. It set off a raucous celebration inside TIAA Bank Field. A sold-out draft party, which included a crowd of 8,000, cheered wildly as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stepped to the podium to call Lawrence’s name.

