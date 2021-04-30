How to send an e-card to a Richmond County teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County schools will join those across the country next week in celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, May 3-7.

“Teachers have faced the challenge and answered the call to support our students and families throughout in the midst of the global pandemic,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Richmond County School System superintendent. “Teacher Appreciation Week is a time for us to pause and let our teachers know how much we value the work they do.”

The school system is inviting those who’d like to recognize a Richmond County teacher to send teachers an e-card through an online portal.

“Teachers make a difference in the lives of their students and families. Many teachers are like family members for students,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, associate superintendent of academic services. “We felt it was important for our parents, families and communities to be able to express their gratitude to our teachers. Thank you goes a long way.”

There are four card options, and senders can type a personal message to the teacher.

The link to send a card is available now and cards will be delivered to teachers May 3-10.

Visit rcboe.info/TeachersWeek to send an e-card.

