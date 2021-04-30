GBI investigating after body found in ditch in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office confirms they and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in a ditch in Screven County.

The body was found on Highway 21 between Sylvania and Newington.

At this time investigators cannot confirm how long the body has been there or the cause of death.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

