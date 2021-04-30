Fresh produce program returns for South Carolina seniors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns this summer with the goals of supplementing the diets of low-income seniors with produce and supporting South Carolina’s small farmers.

This seasonal federal grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

Participants receive $25 in the form of $5 checks to spend at authorized locations.

Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for two people), and have a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID.

The program is not available for residents of Bamberg, Berkeley, Greenwood or Laurens counties.

To apply, visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/food-and-nutritionprograms/senior-farmers-market and complete an online application by June 1.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.