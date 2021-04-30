Former VP Pence in Columbia for first public address since leaving office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to make his first public speech since leaving office.

He will speak in Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Palmetto Family Council Annual Gala.

Pence could be using South Carolina as a testing ground for a potential presidential run in 2024.

South Carolina has become an important state when it comes to presidential nominations, a point not lost on the Palmetto Family Council’s executive director, Dave Wilson.

“The road to heaven and the White House leads through South Carolina,” Wilson told NBC News when Pence’s speech was announced. “We understand South Carolina does play a part in national politics, and we take that responsibility very seriously.”

The former VP is also expected to criticize President Joe Biden and his first 100 days in office.

South Carolina Democrats released a statement Tuesday in response to Pence’s visit that read in part:

“We all watched as Pence ignored early warning signs about the seriousness of this virus. He repeatedly downplayed the threat and he told the American people that the risk it posed was low. We were then witness when he failed to lead as chair of the COVID-19 taskforce, choosing to ignore the recommendations of scientific experts.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.