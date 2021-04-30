Florists say don’t wait to order that special gift for Mother’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s still a week until Mother’s Day, but local florists are already feeling the effects of the rush.

We went downtown to a local shop, Flowers on Broad, to find out just when they started preparing and how business has been so far.

“Mother’s Day every year is the busiest week of the year for a florist,” owner Brent Slagle said.

Many florists start planning for orders weeks or even months in advance.

“We started pushing on all of our social media networks about a month ago trying to remind people that it’s coming; get your orders in,” Slagle said.

So, it’s all hands on deck for Flowers on Broad when it comes to Mother’s Day, and it’s also a time when many people procrastinate and wait to get the right gift for mom.

“Our most popular for Mother’s Day is probably two different items, one is either just a mixed spring bouquet of all mixed colors and mixed flowers, or tulips. Tulips seem to be the go-to’s for moms,” Slagle said.

And Slagle says they were blessed to make it through COVID thanks to their online services, with sales up about 27 percent from 2019.

“This year and last year seemed to be trending higher than previous years. The dollar amount has seemed to have increased substantially. Average amount is probably running between 75 and 100 dollars per order,” he explained.

Even still he says whether it’s flowers or even chocolate; making mom feel special is really what it’s all about.

“It’s amazing what just a single flower does, regardless of somebody spending 100 dollars or 150 dollars on their mom on flowers, a single three dollar rose can get the same effect.”

Slagle is encouraging people to order quickly and soon, because there will be a cutoff time where they have met their max on what they can take and there will be no more.

He says that cutoff time is based on man hours per orders, and they make everything fresh and

Each design is made the same day.

