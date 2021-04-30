Advertisement

Fatal collision in Aiken County

(KWTX)
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a single vehicle traffic fatality on I-20 at the 8 mile marker that claimed the life of a Trenton, South Carolina man.

The accident occurred at 5:00 p.m.

The restrained driver of a 1999 Ford truck was traveling east on I-20 when the truck ran off the right side of the interstate overcorrected then ran off the left side of the interstate. The truck stuck median barrier wires and overturned.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old John M. Spence was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. Toxicology analysis are pending.

Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

