Falcons pick Florida TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in NFL draft

(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons decided not to pick their quarterback of the future, going for more immediate help by selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in the NFL draft.

Coming off a third straight losing season, the Falcons had their highest pick since Matt Ryan was chosen at No. 3 in 2008.

With so many highly rated quarterbacks, there was plenty of speculation that Atlanta might go with Ryan’s eventual successor. Instead, they added a 6-foot-6, 246-pound player who gives the 35-year-old quarterback another dynamic weapon in an offense that already has receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

