Falcons pick Florida TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in NFL draft

FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) breaks free from a Missouri defender as he runs a pass...
FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) breaks free from a Missouri defender as he runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, file photo. Pitts is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Falcons decided not to pick their quarterback of the future, going for more immediate help by selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in the NFL draft.

Coming off a third straight losing season, the Falcons had their highest pick since Matt Ryan was chosen at No. 3 in 2008.

With so many highly rated quarterbacks, there was plenty of speculation that Atlanta might go with Ryan’s eventual successor. Instead, they added a 6-foot-6, 246-pound player who gives the 35-year-old quarterback another dynamic weapon in an offense that already has receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

