Edgefield County woman charged with embezzling $5,500 from hospital board

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an Edgefield County woman accused of taking approximately $5,500 from the Edgefield County Hospital Board for her personal use.

Connie Marie Sutton, 67, was charged with embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000.

She was arrested Thursday.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutton was booked at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

