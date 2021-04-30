Advertisement

Edgefield County woman charged with embezzling $5,500 from hospital board

Attorneys with the nonprofit said they are assisting clients with various unemployment...
Attorneys with the nonprofit said they are assisting clients with various unemployment insurance issues including the appeals process when clients receive unemployment insurance overpayment notices.(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an Edgefield County woman accused of taking approximately $5,500 from the Edgefield County Hospital Board for her personal use.

Connie Marie Sutton, 67, was charged with embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000.

She was arrested Thursday.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutton was booked at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

MORE | More photos released as Aiken cops seeks clues in crime spree

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Ross
20-year-old woman dies after being shot in the face; ex-boyfriend arrested
The tractor fire is under control on Gordon Highway.
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes on Bobby Jones Expressway
From left: Aaron Barnes-Burpo and Walker Washington
Wu-Tang scam lands pair in prison after unraveling in Augusta
Woman shot in the face off Aintree Road east of Hephzibah
Trenton man killed in Aiken County crash on I-20

Latest News

Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
All of South Carolina under a red-flag fire alert as burn ban looms for Georgia
Punch
What led man to punch teen in the face at Aiken Circle K?
If you can help solve these crimes, call 803-293-7863.
More photos released as Aiken cops seeks clues in crime spree
Restaurants across South Carolina have been allowed to operate at 100-percent capacity since...
S.C. restaurant inspections largely stay virtual dur to COVID-19 risks